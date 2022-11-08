Election Day 2022: Voting machines down in Mercer County, voters instructed to fill out standard ballot

article

Voters across Mercer County, New Jersey, encountered issues trying to cast their ballots Tuesday morning due to a system outage.

According to a message posted at the top of the Mercer County website, "Due to a countywide system outage, all voting machines are currently down in the County. Voters can still report to their respective polling stations and cast their vote on a standard ballot and insert their ballet into the emergency slot in the machine."

Officials also say the voting machine maker, Dominion, is working to resolve the problem as voters continue to cast ballots in the state's midterm elections.

New Jersey residents are casting ballots for 12 U.S. House seats in the first election since congressional districts were redrawn in 2020.

Polls are slated to close across the state at 8 p.m.

