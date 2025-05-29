Wildwood voted best beach in New Jersey by USA Today - again!

article

The Brief Wildwood was voted the "Best Beach in New Jersey" by USA Today. This is the second year in a row that the Jersey Shore beach has earned the award. Wildwood was also named the "Best Boardwalk in the U.S." last month.



Oh, those Wildwood days just keep getting better and better!

You could be soaking up the sun at New Jersey's best beach this summer - for free!

What we know:

Wildwood was just named the "Best Beach in New Jersey" by USA Today for the second year in a row.

The list was voted on by readers as part of the Choice Travel Awards for 2025.

From North Wildwood to Wildwood Crest, the 5-mile-long stretch of sand grabbed the top spot thanks to its clean, spacious and free beaches.

"They are the perfect spot for swimming, soaking up the sun, and relaxing on a hot summer's day. For those looking for some adventure, the Wildwoods’ beaches also serve as an ideal location for surfing, boogie boarding, paddle boarding, and kayaking," USA Today said.

Dig deeper:

Wildwood's beaches aren't its only award-winning feature!

The iconic Jersey Shore boardwalk was named the best in the U.S. for 2025 by USA Today last month.

It topped the list of 10, outranking beaches in California and Virginia.