Expand / Collapse search

Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold' pending details on spam accounts

Published 
Updated 6:26AM
Elon Musk
Associated Press
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating article

FILE - Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

It's another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire’s planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn’t clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.

RELATED: Elon Musk would reverse Trump Twitter ban, calling it morally wrong