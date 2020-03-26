Employee at Levittown Redner's tests positive for COVID-19

article

The Redner’s grocery store in Levittown has been temporally closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has not reported to work since March 21 and has self-quarantined at home. As soon as Redner's received notice of the positive test, the store was closed for cleaning and sanitation. The store is set to reopen on Friday at 6 a.m.

The following letter was sent out to customers:

To date, there are 107 cases of COVID-19 in Bucks County.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP