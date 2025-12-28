Police investigate armed robbery, shooting that injured man in North Philadelphia

article

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery late Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police said. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition. Investigators are searching for two suspects and asking the public for help.



A 38-year-old man is recovering after police say he was robbed and shot late Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say officers responded to Temple University Hospital around 11:18 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2025, after a gunshot victim arrived in a private vehicle.

The victim, identified as a 38-year-old Hispanic male, was treated for a gunshot wound to his right ankle and was listed in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred at 3200 N. 6th St., where police say the victim was approached by two men who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency before shooting him in the ankle.

Suspect descriptions

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1: A Hispanic male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 3 inches tall with a slim build. He has short hair and a beard and was last seen wearing red and black clothing. Police say he was armed with a firearm.

Suspect #2: A Black male in his mid-30s with a heavy build and tall stature. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a black mask.

What we don't know:

Police say they were unable to locate a crime scene. Investigators have not released additional details about how the suspects fled or whether surveillance video is available.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).