2 helicopters crash in NJ; one dead, one critically injured

One person was killed and another was critically injured after two helicopters crashed late Sunday morning in Hammonton.

What we know:

The Hammonton Police Department says officers received a call around 11:25 a.m. reporting an aviation crash involving two helicopters near the 100 block of Basin Road, in the area of White Horse Pike and Route 206.

Police say both helicopters crash-landed, and one of the aircraft was engulfed in flames. Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Officials confirmed one fatality at the scene. A second person was located in the wreckage and was transported by EMS to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or details about what caused the crash. It is also unclear why the helicopters were operating in the area at the time of the incident.

Road closures and public safety

Police are asking residents and travelers to avoid Basin Road as emergency crews continue rescue and investigation operations. Officials say keeping the area clear will allow first responders to safely do their work.

Federal investigation underway

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating Sunday’s in-flight collision involving an Enstrom 280C helicopter and an Enstrom F-28A helicopter in Hammonton, New Jersey.

The NTSB announced the investigation in a post on social media and will work to determine what led to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is also involved in the investigation.