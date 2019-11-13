Endangered 17-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered teenager missing from West Philadelphia.

Ariana Beauvais, 17, was last seen at noon Monday on the 1600 block of North 60th Street.

Beauvais is desribed as 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds with a medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black tights and a captain America backpack.

Police said Beauvais is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone with any information on Beauvais' whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

