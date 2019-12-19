Endangered 18-year-old woman missing from Kensington

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered 18-year-old woman reported missing from Kensington.

Araceli Vazquez was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of A street.

Vazquez is described as 5-foot-3 and 196 pounds with a heavy build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Champion” on the front in white lettering, ripped blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with any information on Vazquez’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

