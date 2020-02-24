Endangered man missing from North Philadelphia since early January

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered man who has been missing from North Philadelphia since early January.

Anthony Maynard, 53, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 8, at The Bethseda Project North on the 700 block of North Broad Street.

Police described Maynard as 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing multiple layers of dark jackets and a hat. According to police, Maynard frequents Broad Street Ministry on the 300 block of South Broad Stree and North Philadelphia.

Anyone with any information on Maynard's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP