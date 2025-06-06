Man shot while standing on front porch of West Philadelphia home: police

The Brief A 30-year-old man was struck in the back when over two dozen shots were fired at a West Philadelphia home on Thursday. The barrage of bullets ripped through the home's front door and windows, but police say no one else was home. Investigators hope nearby surveillance cameras will help them develop a suspect.



A 30-year-old man is in stable condition after authorities say he was struck just once by a barrage of bullets while standing on his front porch overnight.

Over two dozen shots were fired at a home on the 5800 block of Pine Street in West Philadelphia in a shooting police believe may be narcotics-related.

The shooting victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and has since been placed in stable condition.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Pine Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 30-year-old man on the front porch of his home suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Investigators say at least 25 shots were fired from the street in front of the home, many ripping through the home's front door and windows.

Police say no one was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

Police did not share a description of a possible suspect.

What's next:

Investigators hope nearby surveillance cameras will help them develop a suspect.