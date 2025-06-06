Chain-reaction crash sends car into building, injures driver in Bucks County

article

The Brief A chain-reaction accident caused a 64-year-old man to crash into a building in Bensalem. The man was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while another driver was uninjured.



A Bucks County man was hospitalized after the vehicle he was driving was struck from behind, and the force of the crash pushed his car into a building, officials said.

What we know:

Officials said Bensalem police responded to a call for a vehicle into a building Friday morning, at about 10 a.m., at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Station Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man had crashed into a building near the intersection.

Dig deeper:

As part of their investigation, officials found that a box truck was traveling on Bristol Pike and hit the man’s car while he was waiting at a red light.

According to authorities, the force of the crash pushed the man’s car across the street, into a parking lot and subsequently into the building.

The man, a resident of Croydon, was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, in Philadelphia, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the truck, a New Jersey man, was not injured.

Skyfox flew over the scene where a substantial hole in the building was plainly visible.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.