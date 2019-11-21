EPA holds public meeting to address concerns over old landfill in Norwood

The Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting in Delaware County Thursday following growing concerns over an old landfill.

Norwood residents believe the unnamed landfill is causing cancer and multiple sclerosis.

The EPA held the meeting to update residents on what they've found so far in an investigation they began after the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry notified them about health concerns from residents back in 2016.

Joe Vitello says he reviewed the work of the EPA between September of 2016 through today.

"The current data that we have based on the site inspections that we've conducted have not found contamination in the landfill or residential soil that poses a threat to human health and environment but additional sampling will be conducted," he said.

Residents are so concerned that they have created a website, NorwoodLandfill.com

The site features a map of documented cases of cancer and autoimmune diseases in the area.

On the website, residents can also request the EPA to test their soil.

