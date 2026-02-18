PennDOT crews repairing potholes on 35 state highways in Philadelphia area this week
PHILADELPHIA - PennDOT announced plans to dispatch maintenance crews next week to repair potholes and deteriorated pavement on dozens of highways across the Philadelphia region.
What we know:
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says crews will focus on repairing deteriorated pavement and potholes on 35 state highways across the Philadelphia region next week.
The work will take place throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties as part of ongoing efforts to address winter-related pavement damage.
Why you should care:
Pothole season in Pennsylvania typically accelerates during freeze-thaw cycles in winter and early spring, when fluctuating temperatures cause pavement to crack and break apart more readily.
If left unrepaired, potholes can damage vehicles and pose safety risks for drivers, particularly on major routes that carry heavy traffic.
Big picture view:
Drivers are advised that periodic lane closures and possible slowdowns may occur at the following locations:
Bucks County
- Route 332 (Newtown Bypass/Holland Road), Northampton Township
- Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township
- Allentown Road, Milford Township
- Bridgetown Pike, Northampton Township
- Bristol Road, Warwick, Warrington and Doylestown townships
- Cold Spring Creamery Road, Buckingham Township
- Trenton Road, Falls and Middletown townships
Chester County
- U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass), New Garden Township
- U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Valley, Caln, East Caln and West Whiteland townships
- U.S. 202, West Whiteland, East Goshen, East Whiteland and Tredyffrin townships
- Route 23 (Ridge Road), East Coventry and East Vincent townships
- Route 41 (Gap-Newport Pike), London Grove Township
- Route 100 (Pottstown Pike Spur), West Goshen and West Whiteland townships
- Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), North Coventry and East Coventry townships
- Old Baltimore Pike, Lower Oxford Township
Delaware County
- I-95, Chester City, Chester and Tinicum townships
- U.S. 1 (State Road), Springfield Township
- U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Chester and Upper Chichester townships
- Barron Road, Middletown Township
Montgomery County
- U.S. 422, Upper Providence Township
- Route 73 (Skippack Pike), Whitpain Township
- Route 152 (Limekiln Pike), Horsham Township
- Route 232 (Huntingdon Pike), Lower Moreland Township
Philadelphia County
- I-76
- I-95
- U.S. 1
- Route 63 (Woodhaven Road)
- Route 73 (Tacony-Palmyra Bridge)
- Chestnut Street
- Germantown Avenue
- Market Street
- Ridge Avenue
- Vine Street
- Walnut Street
- Wissahickon Avenue
What you can do:
Drivers are encouraged to report potholes, so crews can prioritize repairs.
Visit www.customercare.penndot.pa.gov or call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to submit a report.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.