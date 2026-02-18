PennDOT crews repairing potholes on 35 state highways in Philadelphia area this week

article

PennDOT announced plans to dispatch maintenance crews next week to repair potholes and deteriorated pavement on dozens of highways across the Philadelphia region.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says crews will focus on repairing deteriorated pavement and potholes on 35 state highways across the Philadelphia region next week.

The work will take place throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties as part of ongoing efforts to address winter-related pavement damage.

Why you should care:

Pothole season in Pennsylvania typically accelerates during freeze-thaw cycles in winter and early spring, when fluctuating temperatures cause pavement to crack and break apart more readily.

If left unrepaired, potholes can damage vehicles and pose safety risks for drivers, particularly on major routes that carry heavy traffic.

Big picture view:

Drivers are advised that periodic lane closures and possible slowdowns may occur at the following locations:

Bucks County

Route 332 (Newtown Bypass/Holland Road), Northampton Township

Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township

Allentown Road, Milford Township

Bridgetown Pike, Northampton Township

Bristol Road, Warwick, Warrington and Doylestown townships

Cold Spring Creamery Road, Buckingham Township

Trenton Road, Falls and Middletown townships

Chester County

U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass), New Garden Township

U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Valley, Caln, East Caln and West Whiteland townships

U.S. 202, West Whiteland, East Goshen, East Whiteland and Tredyffrin townships

Route 23 (Ridge Road), East Coventry and East Vincent townships

Route 41 (Gap-Newport Pike), London Grove Township

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike Spur), West Goshen and West Whiteland townships

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), North Coventry and East Coventry townships

Old Baltimore Pike, Lower Oxford Township

Delaware County

I-95, Chester City, Chester and Tinicum townships

U.S. 1 (State Road), Springfield Township

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Chester and Upper Chichester townships

Barron Road, Middletown Township

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Upper Providence Township

Route 73 (Skippack Pike), Whitpain Township

Route 152 (Limekiln Pike), Horsham Township

Route 232 (Huntingdon Pike), Lower Moreland Township

Philadelphia County

I-76

I-95

U.S. 1

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road)

Route 73 (Tacony-Palmyra Bridge)

Chestnut Street

Germantown Avenue

Market Street

Ridge Avenue

Vine Street

Walnut Street

Wissahickon Avenue

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to report potholes, so crews can prioritize repairs.

Visit www.customercare.penndot.pa.gov or call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to submit a report.