Erin Andrews nearly breaks the internet with Auter fur coat during NFL 49ers-Eagles game

Erin Andrews, the Emmy-nominated sportscaster for FOX Sports, turned heads with her stunning fur coat during the NFL's Wild Card playoff game between the 49ers and Eagles.

Erin Andrews' viral fashion moment

What we know:

Andrews wore Auter's 'The Fox Jacket - Sand Noir' in Cream, retailing for $950.

The coat, praised on-air by her FOX Sports colleagues like Michael Strahan, sold out within 24 hours after the sideline reporter wore it.

It features high-pile faux fur, an oversized shawl collar, and a mid-length silhouette.

The jacket is warm yet lightweight, perfect for modern layering.

The coat's viral success highlights the influence of fashion in sports broadcasting.

Andrews' choice not only supports her stylist's friend but also showcases how sideline fashion can make a statement.

What they're saying:

Stylist, Daniela Viviana Romero, tells FOX 29's Kamryn Scrivens she has been curating looks for Andrews for almost three years.

"My friend and celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi has the line Auter that’s incredible and I knew when I saw it that she had to wear it. We always push the fashion on the sidelines because why not? It’s fun!" said Daniela Viviana Romero, Andrews' stylist. "Erin loved it immediately thought it was incredible - she also wanted to support Rob!"

Romero said she had a feeling the look would go viral. "It’s the most insane gorgeous coat. How could you not have a reaction to it?" she said.

"What do you love most about your job?" asked Scrivens.

"I get to make my clients feel confident on the sidelines, on the red carpet and in their everyday lives. What could be better than that?" replied the stylist.

As for what the celebrity stylist thinks makes for the best winter look? "A good jacket!" said Romero. "I will stand by this forever. I dress myself around my jacket always!"

The coat's design and availability

What you can do:

The Fox Jacket - Sand Noir is available for preorder and will ship in April 2026.

It comes in two sizes, XS/S and M/L, and two colors, Cream and Smoke.

The website describes it as "a refined statement piece in plush faux fur, defined by a sculptural oversized shawl collar and bold cream-and-black palette."