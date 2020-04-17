Some people may be asking where is my money? Here's everything you need to know about your stimulus check.

Joyce Hannibal of South Philly is one of many people wondering where her money is.

"Then they said it was gonna be the 13th then they said it was gonna be the 15th. I check again and I check again and I check again," she said.

Hannibal FOX 29 us she's on disability and finances are tight The IRS confirms that Hannibal and others who receive checks from the government like supplemental security income, veterans benefits, or social security will see the money in their accounts automatically.

Financial expert Dan Roccato says to hang tight.

"The first wave is for taxpayers who got a refund and had direct deposit instructions set up with the IRS," he said.

Roccato explains that stimulus checks are based on 2019 and 2018 tax filings. The tough part is that many people's financial situations have changed.

"If you are a high income earner in 2020 and disqualified for stimulus but lost job you will get your stimulus money; however, you'll have to do it when you file your taxes next year," Roccato said.

"If you have a baby in 2020 good news you're gonna get $500 stimulus but not gonna get it until next year when you file your taxes," Roccato added.

Dependents who are 16 and under will qualify for a $500 stimulus check Dependents 17 and older are ineligible. If you aren't signed up for direct deposit, you'll receive a paper check, which will take longer.

