Philly man turns himself in after 3 killed, 9 others hurt in Grays Ferry mass shooting

The Brief Christopher Battle turned himself in to police on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Battle faces charges related to a July 7, 2025, shooting on South Etting Street that left three dead and nine injured. The condition of some victims and further details about the case have not been released.



Christopher Battle surrendered to police at 11:16 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 400 North Broad Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Battle is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that killed three people and injured nine others on South Etting Street in July 2025.

Battle turns himself in on murder and assault charges

What we know:

Police say Battle faces charges including murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, causing or risking catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, and several firearms offenses.

According to police, Battle’s charges stem from a shooting that happened on Monday, July 7, 2025, just before 1:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

Police say Battle is also charged with riot, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting left three dead and nine injured

The backstory:

Officers from the 17th District responded to a call about a person with a gun and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Three people were pronounced dead shortly after: Zahir Wylie, 23, Jason Reese, 19, and Azir Harris, 24. Police say Wylie was shot in the chest, Reese in the head, and Harris suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Nine others were injured, including a 21-year-old man shot in the buttocks and ankle, a 23-year-old woman with wounds to her elbow, thigh, and calf, and a 19-year-old man who remains in critical condition after being shot twice in the head.

Police say the victims ranged in age from 15 to 24, and several were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Timeline:

Police say the shooting happened at 12:57 a.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025. Officers arrived on the 1500 block of South Etting Street and found multiple victims. Three were pronounced dead within two hours of the shooting, and others were rushed to area hospitals.

Battle turned himself in at 11:16 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 400 North Broad Street.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting, the motive, or Battle’s alleged role.