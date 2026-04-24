Crosby's embellishment penalty posted on I-95 billboard in Philadelphia

The Brief A billboard towering over a stretch of I-95 through Philadelphia is calling out Penguins' star Sidney Crosby for his game 3 flop. The billboard is being hosted by Phans of Philly, a Philadelphia sports travel agency, and includes the definition of the embellishment penalty with a picture of Crosby lying on the ice. Crosby dramatically fell to the ice and held his face after he claimed he was hit with Garnet Hathaway's stick ahead of a face-off.



The Philadelphia Flyers are one win away from advancing over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but fans in Philly haven't forgotten about Sidney Crosby's embellishment penalty in Game 3.

What we know:

A billboard on I-95 in Philadelphia shows a picture of Crosby lying on the ice with the definition of the embellishment penalty.

"Examples of embellishment in a sentence: CROSBY," the billboard reads.

The billboard is being hosted by Philadelphia sports travel agency, Phans of Philly.

A billboard towering over a stretch of I-95 through Philadelphia is calling out Penguins' star Sidney Crosby for his game 3 flop.

The backstory:

The billboard stems from a moment in the first period of Game 3 on Wednesday when longtime Penguins star Sidney Crosby was given a 2-minute minor penalty for embellishment.

The penalty was assessed after Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway was sent to the penalty box for high sticking. Hathaway was skating by the referee with his stick tailing behind him when Crosby claimed it hit him in the face.

Crosby dramatically fell to the ground, holding his face, baiting the refs to give Hathaway a high sticking penalty. But after further conversation, the officials decided to also give Crosby an embellishment penalty.

The sell-out crowd, still heated from the high-sticking call, erupted in redemptive celebration when as Crosby skated to the penalty box to serve his 2-minute minor penalty.