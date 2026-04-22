Man shot in driveway after being chased by gunman through West Philadelphia home

The Brief A 30-year-old was chased through a West Philadelphia home and onto a driveway where he was shot multiple times. The shooter tore through a storm door and a screen door before barging into the home and chasing the victim. No arrests have been reported and police have not released a description of the suspect.



A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after investigators say a gunman violently barged into a West Philadelphia home and chased the victim through the house and onto a rear driveway where he was shot multiple times.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Sansom Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times lying on a driveway behind the property, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim was brought to a local hospital and is currently in very critical condition.

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooter tore a storm door and a screen door off their hinges before barging through the front door.

It's believed the suspect chased the 30-year-old through the first floor of the home and out the back door onto a driveway.

That's where police say the shooter fired nine times at close range, striking the victim multiple times in the arms, legs, and abdomen.

The chase and shooting were captured by several surveillance cameras in the area, which police hope to use to identify a suspect.

What they're saying:

Police say several people, including at least one child younger than 3-years-old, were inside the home at the time of the incident.

The witnesses are said to be cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

Police have not released a description of the shooting suspect.