Evil Genius Beer Company introduce Baby Shark beer for Shark Week

article

In honor of Shark Week, which kicked off July 28, Evil Genius Beer Company has launched a special beer.

The Fishtown-based beer company announced their "Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo" in honor of the viral hit. The limited-edition brew is available for the week and is featured alongside other Shark Week-related events.

According to the company, "Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo" is a "mosaic hopped oat pale ale" with a 4.4% alcohol by volume content.

It is available on draft and in a special four pack of cans in an Evil Genius bucket.