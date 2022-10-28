Ex-boyfriend guilty of murder in killing of 17-year-old Delaware girl

article

A Delaware man who lured his ex-girlfriend to a wooded area and beat her to death with a baseball bat has been convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes.

A jury deliberated for less than three hours Thursday before finding 21-year-old Noah Sharp guilty of murder, conspiracy and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Sharp faces a mandatory life sentence. Prosecutors are also recommending a life sentence for Sharp’s accomplice, 19-year-old Annika Stalczynski.

She pleaded guilty in May to murder and conspiracy in the killing of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.

Sparrow was a junior at Newark Charter School. She was reported missing on Oct. 2, 2020 after she didn’t return home from a trip with Stalczynski to get ice cream.

