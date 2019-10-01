Ex-deputy sheriff, 3 Chinese men charged for fentanyl sales

Prosecutors say a former Montgomery County deputy sheriff and three Chinese nationals have been charged with running an online fentanyl delivery service linked to five deaths.

A resident of the East Norriton neighborhood says he remembers the day in March of 2017 when investigators swarmed this Dogwood Lane home focused on resident David Landis.

"That’s shocking, really. I don’t know how he did it unless through the mail. We never saw any commotion over there," Bill Lemon told FOX 29.

Authorities say 42-year-old Landis, who was a former Montgomery County deputy sheriff, was a major player in the distribution of deadly fentanyl and other opioids coming from China.

"Ingesting these drugs is the equivalent of playing Russian roulette with your life accordingly these drugs are killing people at an alarming rate," U.S. Attorney William McSwain said at a Tuesday press conference.

The feds say Landis has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Tuesday and three of his alleged suppliers, who are all living in China, were indicted for importing and distribution of fentanyl and related drugs into the U.S.

Investigators allege Landis, often working out of East Norriton, packaged the drugs and mailed them across the U.S. and other countries.

"The reach was global, spreading poison, misery and death far and wide," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Investigators say the three men who ran websites in China offering the drugs for sale are highly unlikely to be turned over.

Landis, behind bars, is linked to overdose deaths, according to authorities.

"Within days of receiving the respective packages of drugs from Mr. Landis these five individuals all overdosed with illegal drugs and died," McSwain said.