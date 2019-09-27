Ex-UDel ballplayer convicted of raping woman he met online

An ex-University of Delaware baseball player has been convicted of raping a woman whom he met online.



Jurors found 23-year-old Clay Conaway guilty Friday after 10 days of testimony and arguments.



A 21-year-old woman told authorities Conaway raped her after she drove to his house in June 2018. The encounter happened three weeks after the two connected on the online meeting site Bumble, and he sent her a nude picture of himself.



She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018. A judge ordered separate trials involving each accuser.



Prosecutors said the woman objected when consensual cuddling escalated to Conway forcing himself on her.



Defense attorneys targeted the woman's conflicting accounts and memory lapses and said she may have regretted being physically intimate.