Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:03 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Exeter Township HS launches girls wrestling with hopes of inspiring more teams to start in Pennsylania

By
Published 
Updated 6:24PM
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Exeter Township High School's new girls wrestling team finishing its first season

After becoming the 14th school in Pennsylvania to have a girls wrestling team, two women volunteered to lead the team through its first competition year. FOX 29 photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - Girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in Pennsylvania and a Bucks County high school is finishing its first season competing. 

Kristin Swartley and Jamie Harner are volunteer wrestling coaches for the girls wrestling team at Exeter Township High School. 

"Did you ever see yourself being a wrestling coach?" FOX 29 photojournalist Bill Roher asked the coaches. 

"No, never," Swartley said. "I am a wrestling mom and now I'm a wrestling coach." 

Last August, Exeter became the 14th school in Pennsylvania to begin a girls' wrestling team and Swartley and Harner are the first coaches. 

"I think in the beginning, Jamie and I were like ‘It’s going to be just us'" Swartley said. 

The coaches posted messages on Facebook asking athletes from other sports to join. "We had one girl show up," Harner said. "We had another girl show up and then they just kept trickling in." 

Kathryn Berger, a senior at Exeter High School, said "I am always kind of around wrestling when I was growing up. So when I heard that there was a wrestling team, I was like really excited to join." 

With more than 30 teams in Pennsylvania so far, Exeter is hoping the number will rise to 100 so girls wrestling can become a fully-sanctioned PIAA sport.  

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter