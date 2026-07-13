Extreme heat returns to Philadelphia area this week, fifth heat wave of summer ahead

The Brief Forecasters expect the fifth heat wave of the summer to begin on Tuesday. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach triple digits. An extreme heat watch has been issued for Wednesday from morning to night.



Another round of extreme heat will roast the Philadelphia area, with temperatures forecasted to hit triple digits by midweek.

What we know:

The week will start with pleasant temperatures in the 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine on Monday.

Temperatures will creep back into the 90s on Tuesday and reach the triple digits on Wednesday as another heat wave begins.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the Philadelphia area from Wednesday at 10 a.m until 8 p.m.

What's next:

Forecasters expect the region to officially reach its fifth heat wave of the summer season on Thursday when temps his 95 degrees.

The weekend will kick off with even more 90+ degree heat before a round of late day storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday.