MLB All-Star Game food: Banana sundae, rib melt, ballpark bites coming to Philly

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The Brief Fans voted for Betsy’s Banana Ice Cream Sundae to debut during MLB All-Star Week. The Revolutionary Rib Melt will also be available at Citizens Bank Park. All-Star Village will feature signature food items from MLB ballparks across the country.



MLB All-Star Week is bringing more than baseball to Philadelphia, with Aramark Sports + Entertainment announcing a lineup of food, drinks and fan-selected menu items for Citizens Bank Park and All-Star Village.

What we know:

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX and stream live and on demand on FOX One.

MLB All-Star Week begins Friday, July 10, and culminates with the All-Star Game.

Betsy’s Banana Ice Cream Sundae wins fan vote

Aramark Sports + Entertainment announced that Betsy’s Banana Ice Cream Sundae won the first-ever MLB fan culinary vote.

The initiative allowed fans to help choose a signature menu item for MLB All-Star Week at Citizens Bank Park.

Betsy’s Banana Ice Cream Sundae (Courtesy: Aramark Sports + Entertainment)

The winning sundae features banana pudding and vanilla soft serve topped with crushed vanilla wafers, peanut brittle, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, toasted marshmallow cloud, and red, white and blue sprinkles. It will be served in a commemorative All-Star souvenir cap.

The sundae beat out the Revolutionary Rib Melt, Liberty Stack and Declaration Dog in fan voting.

What else will be available at Citizens Bank Park

Although Betsy’s Banana Ice Cream Sundae won the fan vote, Aramark said the Revolutionary Rib Melt will also be available during MLB All-Star Week because of the support it received from fans.

Revolutionary Rib Melt (Courtesy: Aramark Sports + Entertainment)

Aramark will also feature Philadelphia’s culinary community at bistro locations inside the Cadillac Hall of Fame Club at Citizens Bank Park.

The "All-Star Lineup" will include signature food items created by several Philadelphia chefs and restaurateurs, including:

Marc Vetri

Matthew Cahn of Middle Child

Nish Patel of Del Rossi’s

Evan Snyder of Emmett’s

Iovonnie "Vonnie" Negron, Aramark Sports + Entertainment’s All-Star executive chef

A sweet treat inspired by a Reading Terminal Market favorite

The Rally Cap cocktail

Major League Baseball and Traveller Whiskey, the Official Whiskey of MLB, will bring "The Rally Cap" to Philadelphia during MLB All-Star Week.

The cocktail is made with Traveller Whiskey, lemonade and iced tea. It will be served in a collectible souvenir cup and available to fans 21 and older with valid, government-issued ID.

Aramark said the drink will make its debut at an MLB event and its first appearance in Philadelphia.

Ballpark Bites at All-Star Village

Aramark’s food offerings will also extend beyond Citizens Bank Park.

Visitors to the Capital One All-Star Village at the Pennsylvania Convention Center can check out MLB’s "Ballpark Bites" activation, presented by Mastercard.

The activation will feature signature menu items from Aramark partner ballparks across Major League Baseball, including:

Uncle Charlie’s Cheesesteak from Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies: Cooper Sharp American cheese, with or without onions, on a Liscio’s seeded roll.

New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich from Citi Field, New York Mets: Hand-carved hot pastrami, deli mustard, rye bread and a kosher dill pickle.

Birria Grilled Cheese from Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants: Buttered Texas toast, braised beef birria, pickled onion slaw and cheddar cheese.

Crawford Dog from Daikin Park, Houston Astros: Two split and griddled all-beef hot dogs, Crawford Bock bacon onion jam, mustard and a toasted Martin’s potato roll.

Taco Momalona from Coors Field, Colorado Rockies: Red chili tortilla shell, green cabbage romaine mix, smoked brisket, crispy pork belly, hickory and gold BBQ sauce, Hot Cheeto dust, pico de gallo, avocado and crema.

Footlong Hot Dog Wellington from Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Royals: Prosciutto, mushroom duxelles, puff pastry and chipotle ketchup.

Manny’s Pierogies from PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates: Potato and cheese mini pierogies, BBQ pulled pork, shallot butter, chive and parsley.

Fenway Lobster Roll from Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox: Maine-style chilled lobster, mayo, lemon butter, Luke’s Secret Seasoning and a split-top bun.

What officials said

"At Aramark, we're always looking for new ways to push the fan experience forward," said Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. "Fans have long played an important role in determining who takes the field during the All-Star Game. We saw an opportunity to extend that same spirit of participation beyond the roster and into the culinary experience."

Rich Grab, vice president of culinary innovation for Aramark Sports + Entertainment, said the goal was to give fans a role in shaping the event.

"Fans vote for the players they want to see take the field, and we thought they should have a chance to influence the culinary experience as well," Grab said.

Jackie Cuddeback, chief revenue officer for the Philadelphia Phillies, said MLB All-Star Week is an opportunity to showcase the city.

"From the fan-selected menu items to the local chef collaborations throughout Citizens Bank Park, we're excited to welcome baseball fans from around the world and deliver a memorable All-Star experience that is uniquely Philadelphia," Cuddeback said.

Merchandise and souvenirs

Aramark and the Phillies will also introduce commemorative MLB All-Star Game merchandise and souvenirs.

Fans can shop throughout Citizens Bank Park, including the renovated New Era Phillies Team Store, and at the Capital One All-Star Village.

How to watch

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will also stream live and on demand on FOX One.