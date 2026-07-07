2 kids removed from "unsafe and uninhabitable" home in Northeast Philly: FBI, PPD

The Brief The FBI is leading a law enforcement operation on the 7100 block of Whitaker Avenue. Two young children were removed from an unsafe home and taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Special Victims Unit is investigating the children's welfare.



The FBI is leading a court-authorized law enforcement operation on the 7100 block of Whitaker Avenue, with support from the Philadelphia Police Department, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

FBI operation underway on Whitaker Avenue

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department assisted the FBI in removing two young children from a residence described as unsafe and uninhabitable, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The children were transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, and the Special Victims Unit has launched an investigation into their welfare, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The FBI continues to lead the investigation, which remains active and ongoing, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Authorities have not released further details about the condition of the children or the circumstances inside the home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared information about the specific conditions inside the residence, the identities of those involved, or what prompted the law enforcement operation.