These Phillies will participate in the 2026 Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game

The Brief Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. Six Phillies, including Harper and Schwarber, were selected to the National League All-Star team. The Home Run Derby is Monday at 8 p.m. and the All-Star Game is Tuesay at 8 p.m. on FOX.



Philadelphia will host the MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star game this week, and the hometown team will be well represented.

Six Phillies were selected to the National League All-Star roster, including players who made the team for the first time in their careers.

Kyle Schwarber will defend his Home Run Derby title on Monday against a field of eight sluggers, including teammate Bryce Harper.

Which Phillies are on the All-Star team?

What we know:

Bryce Harper will play in his ninth All-Star Game after being selected by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred as the Legend's Pick.

Harper will also participate in the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night for the third time. He won the event as a National in 2018.

Kyle Schwarber will defend his Home Run Derby title after he won the event last season in the first ever overtime swing-off.

With a league-leading 32 home runs so far this season, Schwarber was voted by the fans to play in his fourth All-Star Game.

Brandon Marsh was also chosen by the fans to make his first All-Star Game appearance after hitting over .300 in the first half of 2026.

Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez will be on the mound in front of his hometown crowd for the National League to start the All-Star Game. Sanchez went on a 50.2 inning scoreless streak this season, which was the fifth longest in MLB history.

Rotation mate Jesus Luzardo made his first All-Star Game, replacing Marlins pitcher Max Meyer. Closer Johan Duran will likewise make his first All-Star Game appearance.

Home Run Derby rules, participants

What we know:

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be exclusively on Netflix on Monday at 8 p.m.

Eight players will have 20 swings in the first round, and 15 swings in the second and third rounds to hit as many homers as they can.

Tie-breakers in the first round are decided by distance, and a three-swing swing-off will decide tie-breakers in later rounds.

Home Run Derby participants:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Junion Caminero, Rays

Ben Rice, Yankees

Wilson Contreras, Red Sox

Jordan Walker, Cardinals

Munetaka Murakami, White Sox

Jac Caglianone, Royals

What's next:

The MLB All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 29.