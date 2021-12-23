ExxonMobil Baytown explosion: 'Major industrial accident' leaves 4 injured

A "major industrial accident" was reported early Thursday at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas, leaving multiple people injured, according to local authorities.

Initial reports indicated an explosion occurred around 1 a.m. local time inside the plant in Baytown, Texas, located about 25 miles east of Houston. Four people were injured, with three taken to hospitals by helicopter and one by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Everyone else on site has been accounted for, said Rohan Davis, the refinery's manager.

"No fatalities have been reported. There is currently no shelter in place," the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said, adding for people to avoid the area.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown plant said its emergency response teams were continuing to work to extinguish flames at the complex. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

"Our first priority is people in the community and in our facilities. Air monitoring continues along the fence line. Available information shows no adverse impact at this time," the company wrote on Twitter.

"We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community," a statement added.

A screengrab from a video shows smoke rising above the plant in Baytown, Texas, on Dec. 23, 2021. (Credit: Molly Fitzpatrick via Storyful)

Video from the scene showed thick smoke billowing above the facility.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown operations are located on approximately 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, according to its website. Its refinery has the capability to process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil each day and employs about 7,000 people.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.