Ezekiel Elliott to pay for funeral of murdered boy

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is going to pay for the funeral expenses of a young Illinois football star.

Jaylon McKenzie, 14, was gunned down at a house party over the weekend in Venice, Ill.

That's just a few miles away from Elliott's hometown of St. Louis.

McKenzie was an eighth grader recently featured in Sports Illustrated as a "Top 6 Teen Athlete" in the country.

He already had two verbal college offers.

No arrests have been made in his murder.