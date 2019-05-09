Ezekiel Elliott to pay for funeral of murdered boy
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is going to pay for the funeral expenses of a young Illinois football star.
Jaylon McKenzie, 14, was gunned down at a house party over the weekend in Venice, Ill.
That's just a few miles away from Elliott's hometown of St. Louis.
McKenzie was an eighth grader recently featured in Sports Illustrated as a "Top 6 Teen Athlete" in the country.
He already had two verbal college offers.
No arrests have been made in his murder.