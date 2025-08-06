The Brief Police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old child whose body was discovered in Massey Creek under the Old Colchester Road Bridge in Lorton more than 50 years ago—his name was Carl Matthew Bryant. Chief Kevin Davis credited advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing for finally solving the decades-old mystery. More details will be shared at Monday’s press conference.



Police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old child whose body was discovered in Massey Creek under the Old Colchester Road Bridge in Lorton more than 50 years ago—his name was Carl Matthew Bryant.

Fairfax County Police Department

What we know:

Chief Kevin Davis credited advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing for finally solving the decades-old mystery. The victim had remained unidentified since being found in 1972.



Astrea Forensics, a biotechnology company founded in 2019, developed a DNA profile for Bryant using genetic genealogy, according to Fairfax County Police. Then, Innovative Forensic Investigations, a private investigation company, used this profile to identify a possible relative of Bryant. Through an extensive research process, detectives were able to trace Bryant's family to Philadelphia, Pa.

The Philadelphia Police Department was able to track down a relative that led them to Bryant's mother, Vera Bryant. Although she died in 1980, a family member confirmed that she had two sons, Carl and James, and that they had planned to travel to Virginia in 1972. The family also confirmed that Carl Bryant had disappeared after leaving for Virginia. The victim's mother's body was then exhumed, and DNA confirmed a match, according to police.

Detectives believe that Vera Bryant and her boyfriend at the time, James Hedgepeth, were involved in the murder of Carl Bryant. Hedgepeth was previously convicted of murder and had a violent criminal history. He is also deceased.



Detectives also believe that Vera Bryant's other son, James Bryant, was killed around the same time and that these events happened somewhere between Philadelphia and Middlesex County, Va. James Bryant was six months old at the time, and he is presumed to be dead. Detectives believe his body could have been discarded somewhere along this route.

Fairfax County Police Department

"This case could not have been solved without the tireless dedication and partnership of multiple organizations across jurisdictions," the Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement. Those organizations include those listed above as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, Philadelphia's Office of the District Attorney, George Mason University, the FBI, Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia, and Coleman Cemetery in Alexandria.

What you can do:

Detectives are still investigating in the hopes of recovering James Bryant's body, as well as gaining an understanding of what happened to these two young boys.

If you remember this family, or if any law enforcement agency has recovered or documented unidentified infant remains from the 1970s, especially in Virginia or the Philadelphia area, you're asked to call the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and select option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards.

Investigators plan to share more details during a press conference at police headquarters on Monday.