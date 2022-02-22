Fairmount community forms neighborhood watch in response to crime, violence

A Philadelphia community is rallying together to try to curtail crime and violence that has gripped their once peaceful neighborhood.

Melissa Brannon, a 10 year resident of Fairmount, organized a town watch and for that last month has gathered with neighbors to strategize about how to make their community safer.

She was inspired to make a change after a recent spike in crime that included four broad daylight carjackings and a shooting in front of a popular neighborhood bar.

Brannon recruited Anthony Murphy, the Executive Director of Town Watch Integrated Services, to lead the training.

Fairmount neighborhood watch participants gathered to learn special training.

"We're a part of making communities more stable," Murphy said. "So it's not so much the crime that drives it, although that is a contributing factor, it is communities wanting to build a stronger community."

Murphy said neighborhoods typically contact him about burglaries, car break-ins and even dumping in their area, but violent crime has become an increasing concern.

"The police department they have developed a carjacking sheet which we gave out at the previous meeting so the residents can have the carjacking tips," Murphy said.

Tuesday night's meeting came on the same night Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Councilman Kenyatta Johnson held a virtual public safety forum to address carjackings.

"You've got to keep your head on a swivel," Outlaw said. "This is just common sense, but be a little bit more hypersensitive."

