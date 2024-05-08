Girl, 2, fatally hit by car driven by mother in tragic accident: officials

article

A two-year-old girl has died, after police say her mother accidentally hit her with her car in Lawncrest.

The tragic incident happened on the 200 block of Comly Street Wednesday evening around 5:30, officials said.

Police tell FOX 29 the child's mother double-parked in front of their home after grocery shopping. She took the girl inside the home, before going to retrieve the groceries.

She did not see the girl follow her outside.

Police say as the mom got back into the vehicle to park, she didn’t know the girl was outside. Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the mother drove the SUV a short distance, not realizing she was dragging her daughter, until she parked and got out.

The girl was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and initially listed in critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

An active investigation with Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is underway.