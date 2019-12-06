Families displaced after fire spreads to multiple row homes in North Philadelphia

Three families are now homeless after a fire engulfed several row homes in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

Flames broke out inside a home on the 3300 block of North Water Street around 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the flames quickly spread to at least two nearby homes, forcing the families inside to evacuate.

A fire that spread to multiple row homes has displaced families in North Philadelphia. (Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers Association)

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

