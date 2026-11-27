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The Brief Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opened for the season on Nov. 27 along the Philadelphia waterfront. Entry to the festival is free, with paid options for ice skating, skate rentals and private heated cabins. The festival introduces new food offerings—including Brazilian barbecue and a Philly pretzel stand—and runs through Sunday, Feb. 28.



The Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest kicked off its winter season on the Philadelphia waterfront, offering months of seasonal activities and entertainment.

Mary Wolff of Philadelphia said, "She was asking me at Halloween, 'Grandma, are we going to go ice skating.' So they know it's a tradition." Wolff added, "There's somewhere for everybody to be. There's plenty of room for the kids to run around."

What we know:

The event features free entry, new food vendors and a slate of cozy experiences for visitors, according to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

The festival is open with hours starting at 11 a.m. on weekends and 1 p.m. during the week.

Visitors can enjoy the heated lodge, food stands and fire pits without an entry fee. Ice skating admission is $5, and skate rentals are $12.

Some new options this year include a Brazilian barbecue and Philly pretzel stand, according to Mike Barone, Director of Marketing and Partnerships for the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

What they're saying:

Meghan Bozarth of Delran said, "Nick hasn't ever skated before, so we're trying to slowly get the hang of it. But it's a good time!"

Muriel Rand of Central New Jersey noted, "We got tickets right away to come skating because this is the first time for all the grandkids to skate." Her family chose the cabin experience with a heater and a personal TV, saying, "We're going to get all cozy. We decided to watch the Grinch to make it holiday themed."

What's next:

The Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 28, with activities scheduled throughout the winter season.