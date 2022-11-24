Family finds homeless man who found and returned woman's car keys in Philadelphia

A happy update to a story reported Thursday night is Rose McSorley and her daughter, Chelsea Wilkinson, found William Anthony and were able to thank him in person.

A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward.

Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys.

"All the guests were leaving and we were the last ones to leave," McSorely said. "We got out to the car and realized we had no keys."

After checking the venue parking lot, McSorely decided to hitch a ride home and bring a spare set tomorrow when the sun was up.

When she got back to her car, she found a pleasant surprise. A note informed her that a man found her keys and hid them in the car's wheel well for her.

"It said very important, so we opened the letter and it was from William Anthony. He said he was a 60-year-old homeless man with one leg. He will be in a green wheelchair and he will be sitting at 10th and Market from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. today. We drove around from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and we couldn't find him," she said.

Despite not being able to locate Anthony, McSorely wants to think him for his kindness.

"I would invite him to Thanksgiving dinner if I would have found him this morning," she said.

The act of kindness sparked an emotional response in McSorley's daughter Chelsea Wilkinson.

"I was crying reading the letter this morning. I was just shocked," she said. "I just didn't think there were still good people in the world like that."

McSorely plans on going back to 10th and Market Friday to see if she can find the man and thank him for his kindness.