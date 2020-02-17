Family locates 10-year-old boy missing from New Castle County
article
NEW CASTLE CROSSINGS, Del. - The search is over for a 10-year-old boy reported missing from New Castle County.
The boy had last been seen by his mother Friday morning in New Castle Crossing.
Police responded to a missing person report for the boy on Sunday.
On Monday afternoon, police confirmed that the boy was located.
No further information has been released at this time.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP