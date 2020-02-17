Family locates 10-year-old boy missing from New Castle County

article

The search is over for a 10-year-old boy reported missing from New Castle County.

The boy had last been seen by his mother Friday morning in New Castle Crossing.

Police responded to a missing person report for the boy on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed that the boy was located.

No further information has been released at this time.

