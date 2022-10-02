Expand / Collapse search
Fan plunges to death at stadium after Jets beat Steelers

Published 
Updated 8:29PM
NFL
FOX 5 NY
jets game article

A view during the game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH - A man fell to his death from an escalator inside the stadium in Pittsburgh shortly after the New York Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Police and EMS responded to the incident inside Acrisure Stadium around 4:45 p.m.

Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported the man in critical condition to a local hospital.

He later passed from his injuries.

The Mobile Crime Unit responded to process the scene, and the investigation continues.  The victim's name was not immediately released.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family."

The Jets won the game 24-20.

With the Associated Press