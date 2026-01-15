Fanta Bility Foundation holds winter clothing giveaway in Sharon Hill

The Brief The Fanta Bility Foundation held a winter essentials giveaway for families on what would have been Fanta’s 13th birthday. Fanta was eight years old when she was killed by police gunfire outside a football game in 2021. First Choice Home and Community Services partnered with the foundation for the event.



The family of Fanta Bility marked what would have been her 13th birthday by giving away winter clothing and essentials to families, honoring her memory and spirit of generosity.

Winter clothing drive honors Fanta’s legacy

What we know:

Fanta Bility was eight years old when Sharon Hill Police officers responding to a situation shot into a crowd outside a football game, hitting Fanta. That was August 27, 2021.

Today is her birthday. She would have turned 13 years old.

The event was held at First Choice Home and Community Services, a foster care placement organization that moved into Sharon Hill Borough eight months ago.

Families lined up to receive coats, hats, scarves and gloves for the winter months.

The Fanta Bility Foundation, started by her family, organized the giveaway with support from First Choice Home and Community Services and Chavous Consulting.

What they're saying:

"I just want to thank everybody," said Tenneh Kromah who was overcome with emotion. "Today is a sad day but I can't do nothing about it. Fanta is already gone," she said about her little girl.

Kromah is overwhelmed by the turnout for this winter essentials give-a-way for families in Delaware County put on by the Fanta Bility Foundation the family started.

"We have all different size coats here, we have hats, scarves and gloves to help during these winter months," said Dawn Chavous who is the president of Chavous Consulting and helped organize the event.

A 9-year-old girl named Niarah Riggins shared her excitement for the winter gear, saying, "A coat, pink gloves, pink scarf if they have it and a pink hat." Niarah and her grandmother expressed their gratitude for Fanta's family.

"God bless all of y'all that help us in the community," said Niarah. "It's an unfortunate event for something like that to have happened to Fanta. However, for someone to turn it around for something positive I would love for all families to be able to do that," said her grandmother Betty Wade.

Siddiq Kamara, Fanta’s cousin and co-founder of the foundation, said, "Today is also a sad day for us. But doing this in my religion in my belief the more you give the more you receive. And we call that Sadaqah." Kamara added, "It's about her legacy and giving. Fanta was a giving spirit."

Hassan Tall, vice president and CFO of First Choice Home and Community Services, said, "I want to guarantee you that we want to be a part of this. This is what we stand for to be a part of the community."

The event brought together families in need and community members, reflecting Fanta’s spirit of giving.

Why you should care:

The giveaway not only provided winter essentials to local families but also honored the memory of a young girl whose life was cut short.

The event aimed to turn a day of sadness into one of community support and generosity.

The foundation and its partners hope to continue supporting families in Delaware County and keep Fanta’s legacy alive through acts of kindness.