Victim identified in fatal accident involving bicyclist and police vehicle in Atlantic City

article

The victim in the motor vehicle accident involving a police vehicle and a bicyclist that happened on June 18 in Atlantic City has been identified during an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

The decedent has been identified as 63-year-old Everett Stern of Atlantic City, N.J. He was critically injured and died in the hospital one week after the fatal accident, according to authorities.

Investigators say a uniformed officer of the Atlantic City Police Department was driving a marked patrol vehicle northbound on Arkansas Avenue en route to a routine call for service, with no lights or siren activated, when the accident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Arctic Avenue.

Stern was traveling eastbound on Arctic Avenue when his bicycle struck the driver's side of the police vehicle, according to police.

The officer called for emergency medical personnel and immediately began aiding Stern. Stern was taken by ambulance to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center where he died on June 25.

This investigation is relative to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which requires that the Attorney General’s Office investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer in their official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter