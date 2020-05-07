Father and daughter, both doctors, pass away from coronavirus in New Jersey

A father and daughter both working in the healthcare field and who dedicated their lives to helping others died from coronavirus, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. They were among the 254 deaths announced in New Jersey Thursday.

Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna was a surgeon who served on staff and as the head of the surgical departments for multiple hospitals. He was one of the first surgeons to perform laparoscopic surgery in the state of New Jersey. He has been described by his colleagues as a caring and gentle man and doctor. He also a passion for biking and liked to bike along the Jersey shore.

His daughter, Dr. Priya Khanna was a double board-certified doctor in internal medicine and nephrology. She was the chief of residence at Union Hospital and did her fellowship in nephrology in South Jersey with Cooper Health.

She was also the medical director of two dialysis centers in Essex County and worked as a teaching attendant helping to bring future nurses and doctors into the world.

Both passed at Clara Maass Medical Center where they both worked. They leave behind a family of medical professionals, including a wife and mother, two daughters and sisters, and Khanna'S four grandchildren.

"Our words cannot amply express our condolences nor am I sure can they express the pain that the Khanna family is feeling but I hope that the fact that our entire state mourns with them is some small comfort," Gov. Murphy said in a Thursday press conference.

