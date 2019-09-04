Father saves family after tree falls onto car in freak accident

A local father died after a tree fell onto the family's car. He made a last-minute, harrowing decision that saved the lives of his wife and two young sons.

"You never think things like this are gonna happen to you and all of a sudden they do," Jenna Corbett told FOX 29.

Jenna and her husband, Zac Kravatz, and their two young sons were on their way back from visiting family in New Jersey. It was Aug. 18 and it was a beautiful sunny day. They were on Route 1 and about 10 minutes from their home in Media when the unimaginable happened.

"All of a sudden, I saw what looked like a tree on the passenger side was coming down. I couldn't believe it," she explained.

She says there was no way the tree wasn't going to hit their car. Her husband made a split-second decision and cut the wheel.

"The brunt of the tree went on his side. I had some scratches on me, pretty much nothing else," Jenna said.

Advertisement

Four-year-old Jackson and one-year-old Porter were frightened but completely fine. Jenna looked over at her college sweetheart and husband of 10 years and knew it wasn't good.

"He suffered what they told us at the hospital was a devastating brain injury," she explained.

The 36-year old had emergency brain surgery. Sadly, his prognosis was grim. The family made the heart-wrenching decision to take him off life support. He died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

"He donated his organs, six or seven people's lives were saved because of what he did," Jenna said.

Jenna says Zac would do anything for anybody and believes the Eagle Scout probably knew there was a chance he might not survive.

Zac was a loving and doting father. Jenna says the hardest part was telling her four-year-old. Right now, now she is just focusing on her two precious sons.

The family and several others wore superhero shirts to his funeral.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. If you wish to donate, please click here.