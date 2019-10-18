Father says Lyft dropped his teen off at wrong location, Lyft disagrees

A Northeast Philadelphia father says Lyft dropped his teen off at the wrong location, but Lyft says that wasn't the case.

"I couldn't believe it,” said Robert Carter. The father feared the worst after getting a call from his 16-year-old daughter. He claims she wasn't at the right place after getting out of a Lyft he ordered to take her to a friend's house

"About 15 minutes later my daughter called me hysterically called crying," Carter told FOX 29.

It happened on the night of Oct. 13. Carter says it was between 7 and 7:30 p.m. He told his daughter to put the Lyft driver on the phone but says he had already pulled off and that when he tried to call the driver didn't answer, so he rushed to pick her up.

"She was at a dead-end street, little of no lights. She was crying and I immediately got out of the car and started videotaping where they dropped her off," he explained.

Carter says he went online and emailed his concerns to Lyft. He also says they responded with the following: "That she is a minor and Lyft doesn’t pick up minors without adults. So it kind of made me upset because they were more about her being a minor and not where they dropped her off at,” said Robert.

FOX 29 contacted Lyft who tells us, "The trip was not refunded because the rider was dropped off at the set destination within the Lyft app. As a reminder, although this did not impact whether or not the trip was refunded, unaccompanied minors are not permitted on the platform. Minors are welcome to join adult passengers in a ride, but aren't permitted to ride alone in a Lyft vehicle."

Carter even showed us screenshots of the ride but two different ones showing two different destinations on Tabor Avenue in the Northeast.

How could that be?

The father says he ended up dropping his daughter off at her friend's house and that it was about a 13-minute drive from where Lyft had let her out. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson decided to take the ride and time it out for herself. Wilson's timer to the address got her there in about eight-and-a-half minutes.

So what happened? Wilson tested the address on a different app and found the same address can take you to different locations.

"Just be careful. It really don't hit home until it's your child and all I could think about driving there is she still going to be there? Will somebody snatch her? What's going on?" Carter said.

FOX 29 talked to Lyft again late Thursday. They told us they are looking into the mapping discrepancy but they also want to reiterate minors must be with an adult to ride.