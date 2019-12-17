FDA: It's illegal to sell tobacco or vaping products to anyone under 21

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is now illegal to sell tobacco and vaping products to anyone under 21 years old.

President Donald Trump approved and signed off on a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package last week, which included increasing the national legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The increase in the tobacco purchase age also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

The FDA updated its policy on selling tobacco products after Trump signed the bill and said it will continue to provide updates for businesses as more becomes available.

The measure gained momentum in Congress after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signed on.

The two-bill package, some 2,371 pages long after additional tax provisions were folded in, was unveiled last week and adopted less than 24 hours later as lawmakers prepared to wrap up Trump's impeachment process.

The spending legislation forestalled a government shutdown and gave Trump steady funding for his U.S.-Mexico border fence, a move that frustrated Hispanic Democrats and party liberals. The year-end package is anchored by a $1.4 trillion spending measure that caps a difficult, months-long battle over spending priorities.

Trump signed the measure on Dec. 20.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.