Federal judge orders review after Philadelphia challenges removal of slavery exhibit

A federal judge heard arguments Friday after Philadelphia sued the National Park Service and Department of the Interior, following the removal of a President’s House exhibit that depicted slavery.

Community turnout and city arguments in federal court

What we know:

The courtroom was packed, with an overflow room needed due to high community interest.

The judge did not make a decision Friday but asked for a joint examination of the exhibit panels on Monday.

The city’s lawyers argued for a preliminary injunction to direct National Park Service workers to restore the signage removed at the First President’s House.

"I’m actually here because this case matters. It matters to us tremendously," said Vanessa Garrett Harley, Chief Deputy Mayor at the City of Philadelphia.

Renee Garcia, city solicitor for Philadelphia, said, "We are really proud today. We’re proud that we told this story. We’re proud of the city. We’re proud of all the people who put this project together and we’re so filled with gratitude that they lent their shoulders for us to stand on today."

Community outrage has been high since Park Service workers removed the exhibit Jan. 22, which told the stories of those who lived and worked at George Washington’s home, including nine individuals who were enslaved.

A protest was held at the site two days ago, with demonstrators chanting, "stand up fight back."

Federal response and legal arguments

The U.S. attorney argued in court that the National Park Service has ownership, management and control to remove and revise interpretive materials at the President’s House site, and said the city’s claims to a 2006 cooperative agreement with the federal government have expired.

The city called witnesses to testify about the years of effort, investment and collaboration required among the city, National Park Service and community to complete the President’s House site exhibit. Everett Gillison, chief of staff during the Mayor Michael Nutter administration, said, "It is a gut punch to something that was happened by one person deciding they were going to do something. That’s not the way we work, that’s not the way the National Park Service has ever worked under my tenure."

Joyce Wilkerson, chief of staff during the Mayor John Street administration, said, "The story can’t be told more accurately here than any place else. You can stand in the president’s house where Africans were enslaved and look across the street and see the declaration of independence, the liberty bell this is the place where the story needs to be told."

Judge Cynthia Rufe pushed back on the U.S. attorney’s arguments, at one point saying, "You can’t erase history once you’ve learned it. It doesn’t work that way."

Local and statewide support for the city’s position

Several amici briefs were submitted supporting Philadelphia’s position, including from local organizations Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and Black Journey, as well as Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Senate Democrats.

Michael Coard of Avenging the Ancestors Coalition said, "There were gigantic crow bars that were used to forcibly take those panels off and it didn’t stop there, then thrown into back of a pickup truck like it was a trash dump. My organization went to the site yesterday and were flabbergasted by the condition of the site."

The U.S. attorneys said in court the exhibit panels are in the custody of the National Park Service and being kept in storage at the National Constitution Center and, at the judge’s request, will be examined by her on Monday.