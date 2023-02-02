Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket

A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket.

One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing.

The unknown winner added a multiplier for a dollar that ended up turning the million dollar winning ticket into a $4M payday.

While the identity of the winner is unknown and may remain so due to lottery rules in New Jersey, store owner Bhubesh Patel said word has gotten around about the big win.

"All day yesterday all anybody is asking is ‘did someone win here?', ‘this is the lucky place!' so many people are asking," Patel said.

Some customers who spoke to FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson hope lightning strikes twice at the quaint roadside shop.

"Nobody ever hits here," Joe Gagliardi said. "Everybody hits down in North Jersey, nobody hits here except for a couple nights ago."

Meanwhile, Patel, who's owned the store for over 25 years, is treating the win as an answered prayer he says was needed to help drive business.

"I'm so happy somebody hit the Mega Millions in my place," Patel said.