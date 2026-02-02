How Host for Hospitals helps families find affordable stays in Philadelphia

The Brief Out-of-town families coming to Philadelphia for medical care are struggling to find affordable places to stay. Host for Hospitals matches volunteer homeowners with families visiting local hospitals, offering rooms for as little as $20 a day. The organization is seeking more host families as major events in 2026 are expected to fill hotels.



As Philadelphia prepares for a surge of visitors in 2026, families traveling for specialized medical care are facing high costs and limited options for lodging.

One local nonprofit is stepping in to help, connecting these families with affordable places to stay.

Host for Hospitals offers relief for families in need

What we know:

Host for Hospitals is a Philadelphia-area-based nonprofit that matches out-of-town families visiting local hospitals with volunteer homeowners willing to donate an empty room or apartment.

The organization has helped families like Joe and Nora Strickland, who moved from Alexandria, Virginia, to Philadelphia after their 5-year-old son was placed on a heart transplant list at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Joe Strickland said, "He lives there permanently, my wife is there during the day while I work, and then I'm there overnight every night for the last 9 months."

Instead of staying in expensive hotels or the often-booked Ronald McDonald House, the Stricklands have been living in a Fishtown house for just $20 a day through Host for Hospitals.

"It’s a huge load off of our shoulders in terms of worrying about where we are going to stay and how we are going to pay for it. And it allows to really focus on what he needs," said Strickland.

The nonprofit has saved guests more than $12 million in lodging costs since it started 26 years ago, according to Mike Aichenbaum, executive director of Host for Hospitals.

Why you should care:

With more than a million visitors expected in Philadelphia this summer for major events like the America 250 celebration and the FIFA World Cup, hotel rooms will be in high demand and short supply.

Host for Hospitals is asking more local families to consider opening their homes to help those seeking medical care.

"All these great medical facilities they have in Philadelphia and all these people from all around the world there will literally not be hotel rooms available at no matter what price you want to pay," said Aichenbaum.

The impact of hosting on local families

The backstory:

Allyson and Tim Henkel, who lost their 13-year-old son Pete to a genetic muscular illness in 2018, now use their wheelchair accessible home in Bryn Mawr to host families in need.

"You get a sense of helping just that little bit to make one of the things that make it really hard and make it a lot easier," said Tim Henkel.

Allyson Henkel said, "People are so grateful when you welcome them into your home..when they are in a city they are not familiar with them." The Henkels have hosted dozens of families from around the world, many of whom would otherwise face weeks in expensive hotels.

For families like the Stricklands, finding a place to stay is one less thing to worry about while focusing on their child’s health.

"Our goal is keep him healthy as long as we can. Get his gift, get him out of there and let him lead as normal of life as possible," said Strickland.

The organization is looking for more host families as demand is expected to rise with the influx of visitors for major events.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many additional host families will be needed to meet the demand during the busy summer months.