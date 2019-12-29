Van Riemsdyk has 3-point game, Flyers beat Panthers 6-2
James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Thursday night.
Pulock's late goal helps Islanders beat rival Flyers 5-3
Ryan Pulock scored the tiebreaking goal with 41 seconds remaining and the New York Islanders recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Tuesday night.
Van Riemsdyk, Hart lead Flyers past Panthers 4-1
James van Riemsdyk had a goal and assist, Carter Hart stopped 30 shots in his return from injury and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 Monday night.
Claude Giroux, Flyers rout Capitals and keep Alex Ovechkin at 698 goals
Sean Couturier scored twice, Claude Giroux recorded three points and Brian Elliott made 25 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers deny Alex Ovechkin a milestone and blow out the Washington Capitals 7-2 Saturday night.
Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers 5-0; Wood scores twice
Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, Miles Wood scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Thursday night.
Elliott gets 40th shutout in Flyers' 3-0 win over Red Wings
Brian Elliott made 16 saves for his 40th career shutout in the Philadelphia Flyers' 3-0 win over the sinking Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.
Gritty cleared following police investigation into alleged physical assault
Philadelphia police detectives say they have completed their investigation into the Nov. 19 incident and determined that the actions of the person portraying Gritty “did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”
Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee lead Flyers to 6-3 win over Avalanche
Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals each and seldom-used reserve goaltender Alex Lyon made 28 saves to earn his first win in nearly two years as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Saturday night.
Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3
Sidney Crosby beat Brian Elliott 55 seconds into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.
#FreeGritty trends as fans respond to claims that he punched teenage boy
A father claims that Gritty lunched at his son and punched him in the lower right side of his back during a special meet and greet for Flyers season ticket holders.
Philadelphia police investigating claim Gritty physically assaulted teen
Police say they are investigating an accusation that the Philadelphia Flyers mascot 'Gritty' physically assaulted a teenage boy.
Elliott makes 19 saves to lead Flyers over Penguins 3-0
Brian Elliott made 19 saves, Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Tuesday night.
Kovalchuk, Price lead Canadiens past Flyers 4-1
lya Kovalchuk scored twice and Carey Price recorded 40 saves as the Montreal Canadiens avoided a season series sweep with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Voracek scores in OT, Flyers beat Blues 4-3
Jakub Voracek scored in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers
Bruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at center ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-5 victory over Boston on Monday night.
Pat Maroon, Andrei Vasilevskiy lead Tampa Bay to 10th straight victory
Pat Maroon scored the game's only goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a club record with their 10th straight win, 1-0 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Hayes leads Flyers past Washington
Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period short-handed to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.
Hamilton's OT goal gives Hurricanes a 5-4 win over Flyers
Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime on a shot between goalie Brian Elliott’s pads to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Clayton Keller's two goals, big 1st period send Coyotes past Flyers
Clayton Keller scored twice, including one during a three-goal first period by the Arizona Coyotes in a 6-2 romp over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Kevin Hayes scores in OT, Flyers beat Ducks 2-1
Kevin Hayes scored at 3:53 of overtime and Brian Elliott made 27 saves in the Philadelphia Flyers' fifth victory in six games, 2-1 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.