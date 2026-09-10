Fetterman makes surprise appearance at Republican Convention, vows to 'work with Trump'

The Brief Democratic Sen. John Fetterman made an unexpected video appearance at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday. Fetterman praised McCormick as a "great friend" and pledged to work with Trump to defend the Pennsylvania steel industry. The cross-party gesture intensified speculation that Fetterman might switch parties.



Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania further deepened the growing divide between himself and his party on Wednesday, delivering a surprise video address during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

What we know:

Appearing in a recorded one-minute video standing in front of a steel mill, Fetterman delivered a warm introduction to his fellow Pennsylvania senator, Republican Dave McCormick, whom he called a "great American."

"Yes, I’m a Democrat. Why am I here talking to you today? Because, well, I’m a commonsense Democrat," Fetterman said in the video message.

US Senator John Fetterman, Democrat from Pennsylvania, is displayed on a screen as he delivers a video message during the Republican National Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 2026. US Republicans ope Expand

While the Pennsylvania senator did not single out specific individuals, his remarks underscored key themes that Republicans have leaned into ahead of the midterms.

"I’m always going to stand with America," he said. "I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and that anti-American way of life."

He also signaled a willingness to work across the aisle with the administration, adding that he "will work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life."

Praise from Republicans

What they're saying:

The cross-party gesture was immediately embraced by Republicans at the Dallas rally. Taking the stage right after the video aired, McCormick praised his Democratic colleague's willingness to cross party lines.

"How great is John Fetterman?" McCormick asked the crowd. "Thank you, Sen. Fetterman, for your friendship. Thank you for your courage. And thank you for all you do for Pennsylvania."

The warm reception extended beyond the convention floor. Shortly after the video wrapped, an official White House social media account shared the clip with the caption: "Based John Fetterman."

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Fears of party defection

The other side:

Fetterman’s appearance fueled concerns among Democrats that the Pennsylvania senator might be preparing to switch parties. With Democrats needing to pick up four GOP-held Senate seats in November to regain the majority, a defection from Fetterman would raise the bar higher, requiring Democrats to gain a fifth seat to secure control of the chamber.

As speculation mounted, Fetterman issued a statement Wednesday evening attempting to put party-switching rumors to rest.

"I’m a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party — and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the 51st vote that I ran on," Fetterman said.

He explained that his video was simply meant to support a friend and fellow Pennsylvanian, adding, "We are in different parties, but we are both Team PA."