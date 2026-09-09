18-year-old shot, killed after car crash near North Wycombe in Lansdowne

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Lansdowne on Tuesday night, according to Lansdowne police. Two suspects ran into a nearby apartment building and were detained for questioning, but no one has been charged. Police have not released the victim’s name or a possible motive and are still asking the public for information.



An 18-year-old man was found shot and killed after crashing a car near North Wycombe Avenue and Blackburn Avenue on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, according to Lansdowne police. Officers say two suspects fled the scene and ran into a nearby apartment building before being detained for questioning.

What we know:

A Lansdowne police officer was in the area of North Wycombe Avenue and Blackburn Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he saw two men standing by a vehicle, according to police. The officer heard multiple gunshots and then saw the vehicle leave the area, police said.

The car crashed about half a block away, and officers found an 18-year-old man inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators. Officers and emergency crews tried to help, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two men were seen running from the crashed car into a nearby apartment building. Officers searched the building and detained two people for questioning. According to the Lansdowne Police Department, no one has been charged in connection with the homicide.

Timeline:

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Lansdowne police officer spotted two men by a car near North Wycombe Avenue and Blackburn Avenue.

The officer heard gunshots, then saw the vehicle take off and crash half a block away.

Officers found an 18-year-old man in the car with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two suspects ran into the Marshall House Apartments, where police detained them for questioning, authorities said.

Community reaction and ongoing investigation

What they're saying:

"This is a terrible tragedy. A young man lost his life in our community, and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. There is no taking back the loss of a young life, and our department will work diligently to determine what happened and hold those responsible accountable," said Chief Kenneth C. Rutherford Jr.

"Shocked. You don’t hear stuff like that around here man. It’s really quiet out here. That’s why I came out here from West Philly," said Thomas Boswell, a Lansdowne resident.

Another resident, Sonia, said, "I’ve been here for 15 years and nothing like this happened around here."

What's next:

Investigators say the investigation is active and ongoing as they collect evidence, review security video and conduct interviews. Lansdowne detectives are working with the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division to piece together what happened.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, and anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Lansdowne police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the 18-year-old victim.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and no charges have been filed as of Wednesday. It is not known whether the two people detained will face charges, and details about the suspects’ identities have not been released.