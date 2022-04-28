Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Freeze Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Fictosexual man who married hologram says he can't communicate with her anymore

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Lifestyle
FOX 5 NY
DOUNIAMAG-JAPAN-CULTURE-ENTERTAINMENT-COMPUTERS-MUSIC-SOCIAL article

In this photograph taken on November 10, 2018 Japanese Akihiko Kondo poses next to a hologram of Japanese virtual reality singer Hatsune Miku at his apartment in Tokyo, a week after marrying her. (BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - A Japanese man who married a fictional, computer-synthesized pop singer four years ago now says he can't communicate with her but still loves her.

According to the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi, Akihiko Kondo, 38, said he hit a technical roadblock with Hatsune Miku after the company that provides the artificial intelligence and hologram to communicate with her was no longer providing the service. 

Kondo would communicate with Miku using a three-dimensional hologram of the pop singer projected into a cylinder.

"My love for Miku hasn’t changed," he told Mainichi. "I held the wedding ceremony because I thought I could be with her forever."

Getty_Akihiko-Kondo2.jpg

In this photograph taken on November 10, 2018 Japanese Akihiko Kondo poses with a doll of Japanese virtual reality singer Hatsune Miku, as he shows their marriage certificate, at his apartment in Tokyo, a week after marrying her. (BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP v

Expand

Kondo, who lives in suburban Tokyo, identifies as ‘fictosexual'- someone who is sexually attracted to fictional characters. He has shared details about his relationship with the world to promote the growing lifestyle.

"It's not that people can't live in society because they're engrossed in a two-dimensional world, but rather, there are cases where people become captivated as they search for a place for themselves in video games and anime, because reality is too painful for them. I was one of those people," said Kondo to Newshub.

Kondo continues to keep a life-sized version of Miku in his home.  When he proposed to the blue-haired character she replied, "I hope you'll cherish me."